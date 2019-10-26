Blog Competitions English Premier League Pep Guardiola raves about Aston Villa skipper Jack Grealish

26 October, 2019 Aston Villa, English Premier League, Manchester City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has showered lavish praise on Aston Villa skipper Jack Grealish in the post-match press conference on Saturday.

The Premier League champions reduced the gap with Liverpool to three points after winning 3-0 against Villa today at the Etihad Stadium.

The former Barcelona boss spoke about Grealish after the end of the match. He has hailed him as an ‘exceptional’ player but added he would be too expensive for Manchester City.

Gregg Evans of the Athletic, who was covering the game, tweeted:

Grealish played 86 minutes before being replaced by Anwar El Ghazi.

Villa fans will be happy to see their star player being praised by arguably one of the best managers in the world.

The 24-year-old was superb for Villa last season and played a pivotal role in helping them attain promotion to the Premier League.

He has been in good form this season as well where he flourished as a central attacking midfielder in Dean Smith’s system.

Grealish has scored two goals and three assists already, although he failed to influence the game for Villa today against the Champions.

