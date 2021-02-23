Pep Guardiola provides fresh Man City injury update ahead of Monchengladbach clash

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has provided a fresh injury update ahead of the club’s Champions League clash against Borussia Monchengladbach tomorrow.

The Cityzens are currently on a stunning 18-match winning streak in all competitions and are favourites to beat the Bundesliga outfit at the Puskas Arena.





Ahead of the game, Guardiola confirmed that there are no fresh injury concerns and Ake is the only player out of contention as he is recovering following a hamstring problem.

He told Mancity.com “Everyone except Nathan is fit. Right now I am thinking about team selection. I am not clear because I need to see how the players recover and feel. We will decide tomorrow.”

Sportslens view:

The Cityzens are currently on an exceptional run of 18 consecutive victories and, overall, they are unbeaten in 26 matches across all competitions.

They have a good record against Monchengladbach with three wins and one draw in the previous four meetings in the Champions League.

The match will be played at a neutral ground amid coronavirus restrictions and that should only benefit the runaway Premier League leaders.

The first leg of the round of 16 will be contested in Hungary and Guardiola’s side will be disappointed if they don’t come up with a win.

Sergio Aguero has been an unused substitute for the past three games after recovering from COVID-19. It remains to be seen whether he returns to the pitch.

