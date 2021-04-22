Pep Guardiola provides fresh injury update on Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola provided an injury update on Kevin De Bruyne following the club’s 2-1 comeback win over Aston Villa in the Premier League last night.

The Cityzens trailed after just 21 seconds as John McGinn scored the Villans, but they managed to level the proceedings in the 22nd minute through Phil Foden.

The club took the lead in the 40th minute through Rodrigo, who beat the advancing Emiliano Martinez with a header to score into an empty net.

Guardiola’s side suffered a blow before the interval as John Stones was sent off by VAR for serious foul play after a high challenge on Jacob Ramsey.

However, the playing field was levelled before the hour mark as Matty Cash got himself sent off for two yellow cards in the space of just four minutes.

The Cityzens finished the game in a comfortable fashion, and the victory has taken them 11 points clear of second-placed Manchester United.

Speaking after the result, Guardiola provided an update on De Bruyne, and confirmed that the foot injury sustained by the Belgian was not serious as first feared.

He added that there is an outside chance of De Bruyne being fit for the Carabao Cup final but ideally, he could return for the Champions League semi-final ties.

He told Mancity.com: “It was less than we expected and yesterday he felt much better.”

“Today I don’t know because I didn’t speak with him, but we will see tomorrow’s training.

“I think if it’s not really for this final hopefully, maybe he will be ready for the semi-finals of the Champions League.”

After two straight defeats in all competitions, the Cityzens made the worst possible start as they found themselves trailing within the opening minute.

However, they provided a strong response, and looked in command of the situation once they took the lead before the interval.

They need another eight points to clinch a third league title in four seasons. Their main focus will now be on the Carabao Cup final.

They are favourites for the Wembley showdown against Tottenham Hotspur this weekend, but can’t take the north London club for granted.

Spurs have won two of the previous three meetings, and there could be a new manager bounce after Ryan Mason (interim) replaced the sacked Jose Mourinho.

