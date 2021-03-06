Pep Guardiola confirms Manchester City fitness boost ahead of derby

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has confirmed a fitness boost ahead of the derby clash against Manchester United tomorrow.

Nathan Ake has been out of action for the past few months with a hamstring concern, but he is now available to face the Red Devils.





Speaking ahead of the game, Guardiola confirmed the return of Ake and added that there are no injury concerns within the squad.

He told Mancity.com: “It’s good news for us. Nathan is back. He made the training sessions and felt really good.”

“Everyone is fit. It is important for us and hopefully at the international break everyone comes back really well.”

The Cityzens are on a stunning 21-match unbeaten streak across all competitions and they have won 15 in a row in the Premier League.

They are two victories shy of Bayern Munich’s 23 successive wins which is the currently record for Europe’s top-five leagues.

Guardiola’s side beat the Red Devils 2-0 in the Carabao Cup semi-final in January, but their league form against their rivals has been disappointing.

They are winless in the last three league meetings with two defeats and one loss and will be keen to make amends tomorrow.

The Cityzens are top of the table with a 14-point lead over United and should be fancied to increase the gap with the momentum and form on their side.

Their arch-rivals have gone through a rough patch with three successive goalless draws in all competitions.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com