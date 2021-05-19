Pep Guardiola comments on Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has remained coy when asked to comment on whether he plans to sign Harry Kane in the summer.

After the new Premier League champions lost 3-2 against Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday night, Guardiola was asked about Kane who apparently wants to leave Spurs this summer. The Spaniard said:





"Pep would you like to sign Harry Kane this summer?" "Next question. He's a Tottenham player, please."#ManCity #MCFC — Mike Minay (@MikeMinay) May 18, 2021

It has been speculated for a while that Kane could leave Spurs in the summer.

Kane himself has suggested that he wants to win trophies in his career but has never explicitly stated his desire to move on.

However, following yet another disappointing season for Spurs, it is understandable that he is getting disillusioned about achieving success with the club.

Earlier this week, Sky Sports dropped a massive bombshell claiming Kane has informed club chairman Daniel Levy that he wants to leave north London.

Both Manchester clubs have been linked with a move for Kane, although the amounts that are being quoted in the press are inconsistent.

City will be looking to sign a striker this summer, with Sergio Aguero leaving the club as a free agent.

Kane is probably one player who Guardiola would look to sign. However, it won’t be that easy.

Kane has a contract at Spurs until 2024, and Levy would be reluctant to sell him to a rival club.

On top of that, Spurs are expected to demand in the region of £150 million for Kane which, in the present economic climate, is simply beyond the reach even of the mega-rich clubs.

