Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City still have room for improvement

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola feels the Premier League leaders can still improve, despite going into tomorrow afternoons trip to Chelsea, top of table, two points above nearest rivals Liverpool.
Guardiola made the comment in response to his Chelsea counterpart Maurizio Sarri labelling City ‘The best in Europe’, during The Blues pre-match briefing.
The Spaniard told the assembled media(via manchestercityfc.com):
“Thank you [to Sarri] but we are not the best,”
“We have to win the titles and we didn’t win the titles to be best team in Europe”
“Thinking that it’s not necessary to improve, that would be the most dangerous thing. We can do better”
City are still unbeaten in the league this season, having accumulated 41-points from 15-matches, scoring an average of three goals per-game, conceding only seven.
Guardiola also confirmed City will be without two key names this weekend. Both Sergio Aguero and former Chelsea man Kevin De Bruyne will miss the trip to Stamford Bridge.
Guardiola will still have an array of talent to pick from as they aim to win back to back games at Stamford Bridge for the first time since 1955.
David Silva, Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane have all been in excellent form for The Sky Blues, and it was announced earlier this week that all three players are in the running for the EA Sports November player of the month award.
Pep expects Chelsea reaction
Chelsea are currently experiencing a difficult period after an excellent start to the season. Recent defeats to Tottenham and Wolves have seen The Blues fall 10-points behind City. However, Guardiola knows how difficult the West London club are to beat, by adding:
“Tomorrow is another huge demanding test for us. How we play against one of the best teams on one of the biggest stages. How will they react after losing? I can imagine how intense, committed they will be”