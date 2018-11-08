Pena returning to Rangers two months early after failed Necaxa loan

According to The Sun, Carlos Pena will return to Rangers after a failed loan spell at Necaxa. His stint with the Mexican outfit has ended two months early and will now look to get himself back in the Rangers first-team. The 28-year-old, who joined from Chivas in July 2017, has been loaned out twice in his 18 months at Ibrox – CD Cruz Azul.
He confirmed his departure from Necaxa, admitting the initial plan was to be in Mexico for six months, but played down any talk of a problem with the club. Pena said: “I was coming to Necaxa for six months, but it is no longer the plan. I’m fine and there is no problem whatsoever.”
The Sun say he was sacked at Cruz Azul after a series of incidents, many of which were alcohol-related, forcing him to check in to rehab in Mexico. During his stint with Pedro Caixinha’s side, Pena was caught urinating in a fountain and was spotted buying beer after a training session while he was still wearing the club kit.
The Mexican international has made 14 appearances in all competitions for Rangers, scoring five goals. He was handed six starts in the Scottish Premiership last season but didn’t do enough to be retained in 2018/19. Given his off-field conduct, it appears unlikely that Gerrard will utilised his services until he’s sure of his professionalism.
