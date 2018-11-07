Paulo Gazzaniga’s display vs PSV spells bad news for Tottenham goalkeeper Michel Vorm

With Hugo Lloris suspended, Mauricio Pochettino turned to Paulo Gazzaniga in the crucial Champions League clash against PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday night at Wembley.
The 26-year-old impressed heavily during the game and made some stunning saves as Spurs won 2-1 and kept their hopes alive in the competition.
Ahead of the match, Pochettino spoke highly of the former Southampton defender, saying he has the potential to go to the top. Gazzaniga also impressed during Spurs’s recent Carabao Cup victory against West Ham.
His latest performance would have impressed the Argentine. Surely, he has now cemented his position for the second choice goalkeeping post behind Lloris.
Does that mean Vorm’s career at Spurs is as good as over?
The Dutch international, who joined the club in 2014, has a contract at the club till the end of the season.
The 35-year-old said in a recent interview that he is getting bored at not getting regular opportunities at the club. Vorm, who is on £62k-per-week wages at the club, has managed two Premier League starts this season, but it seems Gazzaniga is fast becoming Pochettino’s favourite.
Given his age, contract, and his current situation, it seems he is heading for the exit door next summer.