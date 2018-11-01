Blog Competitions English Premier League Paulo Gazzaniga reacts to Tottenham win vs West Ham

Paulo Gazzaniga reacts to Tottenham win vs West Ham

1 November, 2018 English Premier League, Tottenham


Tottenham Hotspur moved into the next round of the Carabao Cup after winning 3-1 against London rivals West Ham on Wednesday.

Son Heung-min ended a run of 19 games in all competitions without a goal by scoring a brace on the night. Second choice striker Fernando Llorente scored another to ensure Spurs progress into the next round.

One player who particularly impressed was goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga. The 26-year-old Argentine was brilliant during the game, and received loads of praise from the fans.

After the match, Gazzaniga took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction. He wrote:

Here are some of the best responses from the Spurs fans on Twitter.

Gazzaniga joined Spurs in 2017 from Southampton and has made only three appearances in the Premier League for the club.

However, he is a very good back up option and has always impressed whenever he played. It remains to be seen whether Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino now gives him a fair chance in the league considering Hugo Lloris’s inconsistency this season.

Kevin Mirallas slams Everton over transfer policy
West Ham fans react to Javier Hernandez display vs Tottenham

About The Author

saikat

Football writer. Mass com graduate from University of Bedfordshire. Loves championship football. Contact - saikat@sportslens.com