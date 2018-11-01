Paulo Gazzaniga reacts to Tottenham win vs West Ham

Tottenham Hotspur moved into the next round of the Carabao Cup after winning 3-1 against London rivals West Ham on Wednesday.
Son Heung-min ended a run of 19 games in all competitions without a goal by scoring a brace on the night. Second choice striker Fernando Llorente scored another to ensure Spurs progress into the next round.
One player who particularly impressed was goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga. The 26-year-old Argentine was brilliant during the game, and received loads of praise from the fans.
After the match, Gazzaniga took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction. He wrote:
Into the next round! 💪
Un paso más! 🏆 Vamooos!! #COYS #CarabaoCup #THFC pic.twitter.com/PAHBi9T3U4
— Paulo Gazzaniga (@GazzanigaPaulo) October 31, 2018
Here are some of the best responses from the Spurs fans on Twitter.
Superb tonight 👏👏👏
— Charlotte (@Charpercy84) October 31, 2018
Another good performance Gazza, we’ll done. Bring on Arsenal in the next round, hope you start again #COYS
— Matt French (@MattyFrench82) October 31, 2018
Superb today. Showed everything every game you’ve played that you’re more than suitable cover and maybe future 1st team player
— Jack H (@JMHTHFC99) October 31, 2018
Fantastic Gazza….!!!!
— 💙 Kat_Spurs 💙 (@loves_Spurs) October 31, 2018
Amazing performance tonight Paulo #COYS
— G13NN H 🏴 🇬🇧 (@GlennHutton) October 31, 2018
Another stunning game you had tonight. You are definitely one of our own.#COYS #OneOfOurOwn
— Tom Salter (@salter_tom) October 31, 2018
Gazzaniga joined Spurs in 2017 from Southampton and has made only three appearances in the Premier League for the club.
However, he is a very good back up option and has always impressed whenever he played. It remains to be seen whether Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino now gives him a fair chance in the league considering Hugo Lloris’s inconsistency this season.