Paulo Dybala comments on Tottenham striker Harry Kane

Juventus star Paulo Dybala has spoken in an exclusive chat with the Match of the Day magazine that he likes Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.
Dybala, who is one of the highly rated attacking players in the world, has named three Premier League players he enjoys watching most, and one of them is Kane.
The 18-cap Argentine international has named Manchester United’s midfielder Paul Pogba and Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne as his other two favourite players.
Dybala has said that the reason he likes Kane is because the Tottenham striker can score in so many different ways while speaking exclusively to the Match of the Day magazine.
“I like watching Paul Pogba because he is my friend and a great player, Kevin De Bruyne because he is really skilful and Harry Kane because he scores in so many different ways.”
Kane is arguably one of the best strikers in world football at the moment, and his goal scoring record is absolutely brilliant. The England striker has scored 160 goals in 244 games in all competitions for Spurs, and impressed during the World Cup in Russia as well.
Kane is close to returning to full fitness, and his addition will come as a huge boost for the side as Tottenham have one foot in the quarter-finals of the Champions League after an impressive win against Borussia Dortmund in the first leg.