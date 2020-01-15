Paul Robinson urges West Ham to sign Nathaniel Clyne

Former England international Paul Robinson has urged the Hammers to sign Nathaniel Clyne.
West Ham have had issues with their right-back position this season and Robinson believes that the out-of-favour Liverpool player could be a solution.
It will be interesting to see if David Moyes moves for Clyne in the coming days.
Speaking to Football Insider, the pundit said: “It could be perfect, it could work for both sides, just because he’s been out for so long. He’s clearly not going to get in the Liverpool team, he’ll be a bit-part player at most, and if he does want to play this year then it could be a move that works for both sides. I could see that happening.”
Clyne has been out of action for a while now and he will need time to regain his sharpness and form. Even if he moves to West Ham, he is unlikely to make an immediate impact.
However, there is no doubt that he is a good player on his day and he could be a good addition to Moyes’ side.
The 28-year-old is a good defender and he will improve West Ham at the back. He is certainly an upgrade on Fredericks and Zabaleta when fit.
Also, he is unlikely to cost a lot. Trent Alexander-Arnold has made the right-back slot his own and Williams has come up through the academy to prove himself as an able backup.
Clyne is clearly unwanted and Liverpool might look to sell for a reasonable offer.