Paul Robinson thinks West Ham fans would love Alfredo Morelos

Paul Robinson believes that West Ham fans would love Alfredo Morelos if he joined the Hammers.
Speaking to Football Insider, Robinson revealed that Morelos works his socks off and he wears his heart on the sleeve.
His passion and desire to succeed would make him an instant hit with the West Ham fans.
Robinson said: “They would love him. The way that he plays. He plays with his heart on his sleeve. He puts in the hard yards as well as scoring goals. But West Ham cannot even think about signing him if they are in the Championship. I think Sebastien Haller started the season really well but I think he needs a strike partner and maybe that is why they are looking at Morelos. It will only be an attractive proposition for Morelos if they are in the Premier League. Even if they are in the Premier League I suspect he will have more attractive options than West Ham if he wants to leave Rangers.”
Morelos has been linked with a move away from Rangers for a while now and it will be interesting to see if he moves on this summer.
The 23-year-old is one of the best players in Scotland and he has nothing left to prove there. He might be keen on a step up now.
The 29-goal star would be a superb signing for the Hammers. He could partner Sebastien Haller in the attack.
The former Bundesliga ace has looked isolated this season and he needs some help. Someone like Morelos could bring out the best in him.
Morelos would add goals and presence to the side as well.
It will be interesting to see where he ends up this summer. Rangers might be forced to cash in on him this summer as the Scottish giants could face a financial crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic.