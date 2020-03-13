Paul Robinson thinks Tottenham Hotspur should have signed Olivier Giroud

Paul Robinson has told Football Insider that Tottenham Hotspur should have signed Olivier Giroud from Chelsea in the January transfer window.
The former Tottenham goalkeeper, who now works as a pundit for Sky Sports, believes that the North London outfit made a mistake not bringing in the ex-Arsenal striker in the middle of the season.
Robinson told Football Insider: “They tried to get a number nine in the January window. With Harry Kane’s injury, closely followed by Son’s injury and now Bergwijn they have not got anyone who is comfortable playing that position.
“To not get a striker in January has proven… It was very important. I think it was a real miss not getting Giroud in January.
“He has got game time and Chelsea and played a lot better. He would suit Mourinho perfectly – occupy the centre-backs and give space for those behind him.
“It is a difficult sell for Spurs, getting a top striker to play while Kane is out. I really think they missed a trick not signing somebody.”
Stats
Giroud has been on the books of Chelsea since January 2018 when he joined from Premier League and London rivals Arsenal for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £18 million.
The 33-year-old striker has made five starts and four substitute appearances in the Premier League for the Blues so far this season, scoring two goals in the process, according to WhoScored.
The France international has also played 78 minutes in the Europa League for the London club so far this campaign, according to WhoScored.
Doing the 2018-19 campaign, the former Arsenal striker made seven starts and 20 substitute appearances in the Premier League for Chelsea, scoring two goals and providing four assists in the process, according to WhoScored.
Giroud also made 12 starts and two substitute appearances in the Europa League for Chelsea in 2018-19, scoring 11 goals and providing four assists in the process, according to WhoScored.