Paul Robinson thinks Rose will join Newcastle permanently

Paul Robinson believes Danny Rose will complete a permanent transfer to Newcastle at the end of this season.
The Tottenham player is currently on loan at Newcastle and he has managed to impress Steve Bruce with his quality. The Newcastle boss recently revealed that he is keen on signing the player permanently.
Robinson claims that Rose would be a good fit for Newcastle.
He said (Football Insider via Chronicle): “Newcastle is a great club to play for – the supporters, the stadium and a manager in Steve Bruce that Danny Rose will respond to. His honesty and the way he comes across in interviews can often be taken wrong but I find it refreshing. He said at the end of his contract he wanted to leave Spurs and if you are fully committed and still perform there is nothing wrong with that. Steve Bruce and Rose are a good fit and if he continues to do well I can see it being made permanent.”
It will be interesting to see if the Spurs player can regain his sharpness in the coming months.
On form, he is one of the best left-backs in the Premier League. But he hasn’t been at his best for a while now.
His performances since joining Newcastle have been mediocre and he will have to improve a lot.
However, Rose could be a gamble worth taking. Newcastle are in desperate need of a left-back and Rose would be available on a bargain.
If they can help him rediscover his form, it would be a tremendous signing for them.
Rose will completely transform Newcastle’s left flank. He could form a lethal partnership with Saint-Maximin down the left channel.
It will be interesting to see if the Magpies can get the deal done this summer.