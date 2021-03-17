Paul Robinson thinks Chris Wilder would be a good appointment for Celtic

Celtic have been linked with quite a few managers in recent weeks, and popular pundit Paul Robinson believes that the former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder would be the ideal appointment for the Scottish outfit.

The Blades recently parted ways with Wilder after a disappointing season, and it will be interesting to see if the 53-year-old is on Celtic’s radar to replace Neil Lennon.





Lennon was relieved of his duties earlier in the season after failing to win Celtic’s 10th league title in a row.

Bitter rivals Rangers have beaten them to the title comprehensively, and Celtic will have to regroup and come back stronger next season.

The Hoops need a quality manager who can rebuild the squad and help them reclaim the domestic crown.

Despite a poor season with the Blades, Wilder has proven himself to be a capable manager in the Premier League. He would certainly be an interesting appointment for the Scottish giants.

Robinson believes that Wilder could take some of his signings with him to Celtic, improving the Hoops’ squad.

He said to Football Insider: “Yes, he did not have a great window in the summer with Rhian Brewster and others and perhaps that was his downfall. I think he would be the perfect choice for Celtic though.

“I suspect Wilder has a very good relationship with a lot of the players at Sheffield United. If he did go to Celtic and he wanted to sign some of his former players, I am sure he could.”

Celtic have also been linked with Eddie Howe and Steve Clarke, and their fans will be desperate for the club to make the right appointment.

