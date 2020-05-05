Paul Robinson says Donny van de Beek would be a great addition to Newcastle

Paul Robinson claims that the Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek would be a great addition to Newcastle.
He said to Football Insider: “I think he would be a great addition to Newcastle and the Premier League. We saw what Ajax did in the Champions League and the way that the Dutch national side has developed as well. This crop or group of young Dutch players coming through is outstanding.”
The 23-year-old midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League this summer and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.
Van de Beek has been outstanding for Ajax in the Eredivisie and the Champions League. He has 14 goals and 7 assists in all competitions this season.
There is no doubt that he is a top-class talent who is destined to develop into a world-class midfielder. If Newcastle can sign him, it would be a massive coup for them.
However, the Dutchman won’t come cheap and Newcastle would have to break their transfer record to land him.
The potential new owners are expected to invest heavily into the playing squad and that could allow the Magpies to seal big-money signings this summer.
It will be interesting to see if they can attract players like Donny van de Beek.
The Ajax ace will want to join a top club and Newcastle will have to work hard to convince him.
The player was recently linked with Real Madrid as well and if Los Blancos come calling, it is safe to assume that Newcastle won’t stand a chance.