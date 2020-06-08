Paul Robinson reacts as Odsonne Edouard opens talks with Celtic for a new deal

Celtic have reportedly opened talks with Odsonne Edouard regarding a new deal.

The French striker has been outstanding for Neil Lennon’s side this season and it is understandable why the Hoops want to keep him at the club beyond this season.





Paul Robinson has urged the Hoops to tie him down to a new deal this summer. According to him, Edouard’s new deal could the best bit of business from Celtic right now.

He said to Football Insider: “He has been phenomenal for them and he would be a huge miss if he goes.

“There is not a lot of talk about him coming into the Premier League at the moment because there has been a lack of football.

“There is now a real opportunity for Celtic now because their season is finished and we are still some way off out transfer window opening. They can try and entice him into a new deal.

“He is the best signing Celtic can make this summer.”

Edouard has been linked with a few Premier League clubs already and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

He has shown his quality in Europe and in Scotland. There is no doubt that he deserves to play for a better team.

That said, another year in Scotland could benefit his development. If he cannot find a club that will give him regular first-team football, he should look to stay at Celtic for another year.

As for Celtic, it would be a huge blow if he leaves this summer and therefore the fans will want him to sign the new deal.

It remains to be seen how the saga unfolds in the coming weeks.

The Frenchman has scored 28 goals in all competitions for Celtic this season.