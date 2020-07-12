Paul Robinson claims Willian wants to join Tottenham

Chelsea winger Willian will be out of contract at the end of this season and he has been linked with a move to other Premier League clubs already.

Willian is thought to be on the radar of Tottenham, having worked with the Spurs boss Jose Mourinho previously.





According to former Tottenham star Paul Robinson, the winger wants to join Spurs this summer and he prefers them over his other options.

He said to Football Insider: “Willian will not come cheap wages-wise. He’s a player that has a great relationship with Mourinho.

“If he wants to stay in London and Tottenham was an option for him, you would imagine, from what I know, he wants to join Tottenham and they would be his first choice.

“I do not think it would take long for him to win over the Spurs fans. A lot of Spurs fans would take him with open arms because he is a top-class player.”

It would be hardly surprising if that is the case. Willian enjoyed a great spell under Mourinho and the Spurs boss rates him highly. A reunion could be beneficial for all parties.

It will be interesting to see if Spurs manage to convince him to join the club. They were close to signing him a few years ago but Chelsea hijacked the move in the last minute.

Willian has been fantastic for the Blues this season and he will be crucial to their top-four hopes. Despite being 31-year-old, he can still make a big difference to Spurs.

He will add versatility, depth and proven quality to the side. Also, his winning experience could be invaluable for the Tottenham dressing room.

The Brazilian has 11 goals and 8 assists to his name so far this season.