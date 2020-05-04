Paul Robinson can’t see Loris Karius playing for Liverpool again

Former Premier League goalkeeper Paul Robinson does not believe Loris Karius will play again for Liverpool as he may be mentally ‘scarred’ after his dismal performance in the 2018 Champions League final.
The German made a couple of goalkeeping blunders in the Reds’ 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid in Kiev two years ago and he was thereafter replaced with Alisson as the club’s number one.
Karius has since spent his time on loan with Turkish side Besiktas but he is expected to return to Anfield when his temporary deal expires during the summer.
Speaking to Football Insider, Robinson said that the 26-year-old may be mentally scared after the forgettable display against Los Blancos and he does not see him making a comeback with the Reds.
Adrian, who is currently the back-up goalkeeper, has been criticised by some fans for his poor displays in the club’s FA Cup and Champions League exits but Robinson feels he will keep his position ahead of Karius.
“I think he is mentally scarred and as a goalkeeper, confidence is a huge thing. I genuinely cannot see him playing for Liverpool again,” He told.
“I think Adrian has been a decent backup. He showed nerves the second time he came in but the first time Liverpool were playing well and sweeping everybody aside and he looked comfortable.
“He did well. He is a decent goalkeeper and a good back up. I cannot see Karius breaking into that two and I cannot see him playing for Liverpool again.”
Karius is currently in a dispute with Besiktas over unpaid wages over a period of more than six months and he could terminate his loan contract in the near future.
Wolverhampton Wanderers have recently been fancied to sign him on a season-long loan next term with deputy goalkeeper John Ruddy possibly heading for a summer exit.
