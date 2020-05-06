Paul Robinson believes Tottenham Hotspur fans would take Willian with open arms

Paul Robinson has described Willian as a top player and believes the Brazilian would favour a move to Tottenham Hotspur when his Chelsea contract expires during the summer.
The 31-year-old has less than two months remaining on his existing deal with the Blues but he has already said that he would remain loyal to the club until the current season concludes.
In this case, the winger could remain with Frank Lampard’s side until July or August but he is thereafter expected to pursue a fresh challenge as the Blues have refused to meet his demands for a fresh three-year contract.
Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have both been credited with an interest in his services but BeIN Sports’ Richard Keys has recently claimed that the attacker is on his way to Spurs.
Speaking to Football Insider, Robinson shared the same opinion over Willian’s future and feels the forward’s close relationship with manager Jose Mourinho could lure him to the north London side.
Meanwhile, the former Spurs goalkeeper added that the majority of the club’s supporters would welcome the purchase of the Brazil international, who is still a quality performer.
“Willian will not come cheap wages wise. A player that has a great relationship with Mourinho. If the player wants to stay in London and Tottenham was an option for him, you would imagine that would be his first choice,” He told.
“Loyalties towards Chelsea would have to be put to one side. I do not think it would take long for him to win over the Spurs fans. A lot of Spurs fans would take him with open arms because he is a top-class player.”
The former Shakhtar Donetsk man is comfortable playing on both wings while he can also slot into the attacking midfield role. Despite his advancing age, Willian has the knack of making key goalscoring contributions and he could earn regular gametime under Mourinho, should he make a positive start.
Willian, who is valued at £20.25m, has been a regular with the Blues in the Premier League this term and he has netted seven goals and registered six assists. Two of those goals came in the 2-0 win over Spurs in the London derby prior to the turn of the year.
