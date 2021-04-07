Paul Robinson believes Rangers would be ideal for James Garner’s development

Paul Robinson has said that Rangers would be a ‘great place‘ for Manchester United midfielder James Garner to continue his development on loan.

The 20-year-old was loaned out to Watford last summer, but his stint was cut short in January as he fell out-of-favour under manager Xisco.

He was instantly loaned out to Nottingham Forest where he has impressed in the holding midfield role, registering three goals from 14 appearances.

In a recent interview with Stretty News, Garner’s agent Steven Beck revealed that there were multiple offers for his client in January before he made the switch to Forest.

He added that another loan stint could be a possibility with Brighton & Hove Albion, Norwich City and Rangers among the main admirers.

In response to this, Robinson told Football Insider that Rangers will be a great place to develop for any player with the chance to work under Steven Gerrard and Gary McAllister.

He said: “He has done exceptionally well down at Nottingham Forest and he will be looking for another loan move next year.”

“Rangers will be a great place for anybody to be and learn their trade, especially as a midfielder because Steven Gerrard and Gary Mac are there.

“They’re enjoying great times up at Ibrox so I am not surprised to hear his agent try and talk up his client’s chances of playing for Rangers next season, I would be if I was him.”

Garner has earned valuable first-team experience with 35 appearances this term, and he has particularly excelled during the backend of the campaign.

The 20-year-old has regularly featured in the holding midfield role, and has impressed with his clever runs into the final third.

He has recently netted goals in back-to-back games for Forest, and has shown his class with some quality free-kicks from outside of the box.

Despite his progress, he may not become a United regular next term with the competition from Nemanja Matic, Fred, Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba.

A loan stint in the Premier League could be ideal, but with the way Rangers have been performing, a move to the Glasgow giants can’t be ruled out.

