Paul Robinson believes Liverpool will be looking to sign £70m Premier League winger

Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes Liverpool will make an approach to sign Adama Traore, who has had an ‘outstanding season’ with Wolverhampton Wanderers this term.
Traore has made a huge improvement on his distribution and finishing during the current campaign and he has bagged four goals and seven assists from 28 Premier League appearances.
Besides this, he has been a consistent threat to the opposition defence from the right wing with his incredible pace and dribbling, and he has contributed indirectly to a number of other goals for Wolves.
As a result, he has definitely built his reputation with the west Midlands outfit and Robinson feels Jurgen Klopp’s side will be in the running to sign the attacker when the transfer window reopens.
“I think it is somebody Liverpool will be looking at anyway. Traore has had an outstanding season. I do not think anybody has improved in the Premier League like he has – so visibly,” he told Football Insider.
“From running down blind alleys with no end product to scoring goals, finding intelligent passes and consistently delivering end product with his unbelievable speed. He is causing defenders all sorts of problems.
“Nobody knows whether to drop off or come tight because either way he gets past you. His development as a player and an athlete has been great to watch. I can see Liverpool signing him.”
Traore produced one of his best performances of the season against Liverpool earlier in January where he caused plenty of problems for Andrew Robertson and Virgil van Dijk, and provided the perfect cross for Raul Jimenez’s equaliser.
Despite this, the Wolves were on the losing end after a late winning goal from Roberto Firmino but manager Klopp was full of praise for Traore following the game and said that the 24-year-old was ‘unplayable‘ at times.
The Merseyside giants are likely to add another winger to their ranks to provide the necessary back-up for Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah next season and it will be interesting to see whether they are willing to meet Wolves’ hefty £70m price tag for Traore.
Stats from Transfermarkt.com