Paul Pogba says Real Madrid is a dream for every player, especially with Zinedine Zidane back in charge

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is currently on international duty with France, and the 26-year-old has raised eyebrows with his latest comments during today’s press conference ahead of the World Cup winners’ Euros 2020 qualifiers against Moldova and Iceland.
“Like I’ve always said, Real Madrid is a dream for anyone. It’s one of the biggest clubs in the world,” Pogba said, as reported by Mirror.
“There is also [Zinedine] Zidane as a coach and it’s a dream for anybody who likes football.
“For now, I’m at Manchester. We don’t know what the future holds. I’m at Manchester and I’m happy.”
Paul Pogba in today’s press conference: “I have always said that Real Madrid is a dream for every player, even more so now that Zidane is there.”
— Get French Football News (@GFFN) March 20, 2019
Pogba was linked with an Old Trafford exit after his fallout with former United boss Jose Mourinho, but he has since returned to top form under interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, bagging nine of his 14 goals for the season in all competitions under the Norwegian.
The former Juventus star has two years still left on his current deal at the Theatre of Dreams, and while United wouldn’t be in a rush to renew his deal, his latest comments could see them start making moves for a new contract.
Pogba has been routinely linked with Madrid in the past, and with Zidane back at the Santiago Bernabeu, it won’t come as a suprise if the links resurface and keep doing the rounds on a regular basis going forward.