Paul Pogba has convinced Ousmane Dembele to join Man Utd

Manchester United has been linked with a move for the Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele.

The 23 year old’s time at the Spanish club has been plagued with injuries and he needs a fresh start.





Manchester United have failed in their pursuit of Jadon Sancho and it seems that the French winger is an alternative.

As per ESPN, Manchester United midfielder, Paul Pogba has now managed to convince the winger to move to Old Trafford. As per the report Dembele is now on board and negotiations between the two clubs have accelerated.

Furthermore, there is optimism on both sides that the agreement will be found before Monday night.

Dembele is a world-class talent who could transform Manchester United’s attack with his pace and flair this season.

It will be interesting to see if the Premier League giants can pull off the transfer in the next few days.

A move to Old Trafford would allow Dembele to play regular first-team football and regain his form and confidence.

Barcelona want to sell the player permanently but Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is thought to be pushing for a loan deal. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United get their wish eventually.