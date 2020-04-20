Paul Merson warns Arsenal over repeat of Aaron Ramsey situation with Aubameyang

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has urged Arsenal to meet the wage demands of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at the earliest to commit him to a new long-term contract.
The Gabon international international has been the Gunners’ top performer in the current campaign and he has netted 20 goals – with 17 of those coming in the Premier League.
As a result, he is definitely one of the most valuable players for the Gunners at the moment but the club have yet to successfully negotiate a contract extension for his services.
Aubameyang’s current deal is due to expire in less than 15 months’ time and Merson believes the club should immediately act and meet his salary requirements which may be compensated through player sales.
Otherwise, Merson feels the north London side should sanction the sale of the 30-year-old rather than allowing a repeat of the Aaron Ramsey situation. The Welshman left on a free transfer last summer after his contract expired.
“I would say to him (Aubameyang): ‘Is it money, is the salary you’re looking for? Is that what we’ve got to do to keep you?. Because if he says yes, then Arsenal should do the deal, and that means come when the season ends or when we’re available to do transfers, then one or two sales will more than justify what his financial package may be. Don’t leave it like Aaron Ramsey. Either give him the deal, or you have to sell him. Only two ways to do it,” he told Sky Sports.
Aubameyang, who is valued at £50m, was handed the captain’s armband during the final months of 2019 under ex-boss Unai Emery and he has continued to remain the leader of the team with manager Mikel Arteta taking charge of the club.
He has previously said that he is ‘really happy‘ to play for the Gunners and it remains to be seen whether the hierarchy can sort out his contract concerns when the season resumes after the suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Stats from Transfermarkt.com