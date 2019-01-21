Paul Merson says Manchester United should sign Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld

Popular football pundit Paul Merson has hailed Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld as one of the best centre-backs in the world.
The defence has been one of Manchester United’s biggest problems as they conceded 33 goals in 23 Premier League games.
Merson believes the Red Devils should be aiming to sign Senegal international Kalidou Koulibaly to partner the Belgian defender.
The Sky Sports pundit suggested United could purchase Alderweireld at a reasonable price and it would be a smart move for them as it would weaken a rival side as well.
“Toby Alderweireld and Kalidou Koulibaly are two players United should be targeting. Those two are the best two centre-backs in the world, along with Thiago Silva,” he told Sky Sports.
“Alderweireld probably could be purchased at a reasonable price, too. It would be a smart move especially as it would weaken Tottenham immensely.”
The 29-year-old has signed a contract extension and he will now be contracted to summer of 2020. However, Alderweireld becomes available for £25m in the summer due to a release clause in his contract.
Undoubtedly, Alderweireld is one of the best defenders in the Premier League, and he will be a cracking signing for United.
Spurs have previously sold players to rival clubs but whether United will reignite their interest in Alderweireld in the summer remains to be seen.