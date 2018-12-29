Paul Merson raves about West Ham’s Felipe Anderson

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson believes that West Ham will end up winning their game against Burnley.
Merson revealed that Felipe Anderson is likely to make a winning contribution for the Hammers. The Brazilian has been in red hot form and he has scored 7 goals in his last nine games.
As per the Sky Sports pundit, Anderson is a match winner on his own.
He said: “Felipe Anderson is a match winner on his own so I think West Ham will make it an even more miserable Christmas for Burnley. They are in real trouble”.
Pellegrini paid big money for the former Lazio man and the signing has worked out well so far. Anderson has been West Ham’s best player in the recent weeks.
The attacking midfielder is likely to get better as the season progresses and it will be interesting to see if he can lead West Ham to a respectable finish this season.
Anderson will be delighted with these comments from ex-pros and he will be looking to improve his game and build on his impressive start to the season.