Paul Merson raves about Tottenham target Willian

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has showered heaps of praise on Chelsea winger Willian.
The Brazilian has a contract till the end of the season and he will become a free agent after that. The 70-times capped Brazil international has revealed that the Blues are not willing to offer him a three-year deal at the club and that all negotiations have stopped at the moment.
Chelsea have told Willian that it is ‘impossible’ to offer him a three-year contract. The player has admitted that a renewal of his contract looks extremely difficult at the moment.
Merson says that Willian is a world-class player and he has been simply outstanding for the Blues. In fact, he is so good that he can walk into the Manchester City side easily. The Sky Sports pundit adds that Willian is a special player and there will be teams queuing up to sign him.
He is flummoxed that Willian has let his contract run down, and nobody has created a fuss about it. Merson claims that his situation has gone under the radar because he has played so well this season.
“He’s let his contract run down and no one has said a dicky-bird about it. We have seen so many players get plenty of stick over running down their contract and leaving on a free. Normally everybody goes mad but with Willian, because he’s played so well, it’s gone under the radar,” said Merson to Sky Sports.
“But Willian is world class, and Chelsea have not got a lot of world-class players. Willian has been outstanding, he could play for Manchester City tomorrow. There will be teams queuing around the block to sign him. He’s a special player and for me, Chelsea have dropped one by letting it get to this situation.”
According to reports from the Evening Standard, Spurs have been linked with a move for Willian should his contract expire. Although Chelsea would loathe to sell him to a direct rival, it seems they would be powerless to hold on to him.