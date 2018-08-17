Paul Merson predicts the result of West Ham vs Bournemouth

West Ham face Bournemouth in the Premier League tomorrow and the Hammers will be looking to bounce back from their disappointing defeat against Liverpool.
Manuel Pellegrini’s side were dismantled at Anfield last week and they will be looking to get back to winning ways here.
On paper, they are the stronger side and with all the new signings they have made, they should be able to secure the three points.
Meanwhile, Bournemouth managed to win their last game despite being unimpressive. They will fancy an upset here. Howe will know that West Ham are in transition with loads of new players and a new manager right now and he will look to make the most of that.
Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson believes West Ham will respond after the horror show at Anfield and they will win the game 2-1 in the end.
He said: “I watched Bournemouth last week and they weren’t very good. I know they won but it wasn’t the Bournemouth we’re used to seeing, pinging the ball around and playing with a lot of pace. West Ham were all over the place at Anfield but they’re not going to come up against Liverpool every week, I’ll go for them to win.”
Pellegrini is yet to settle on his best lineup and it will be interesting to see if he makes any changes to the side that struggled against Liverpool.
Perhaps the Hammers should bring in Yarmolenko for this game. They lacked pace and precision from the wide areas last week and the former Dortmund man could be ideal for them.