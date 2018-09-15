Paul Merson predicts the result of Tottenham vs Liverpool

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has predicted a narrow defeat for Tottenham against Liverpool this weekend.
The Londoners were beaten by Watford last time out and this is a tougher challenge for them.
Jurgen Klopp’s men have won all of their Premier League games so far and they will be looking to extend that run here.
Having said that, Spurs are a very good side themselves and one defeat against Watford is unlikely to affect their confidence.
This should be a close contest and Liverpool will have to play very well to win at Wembley.
Merson believes that Liverpool will trouble Spurs on the counter and the home side will struggle to contain the away attack.
The popular pundit added that this is an important game for Spurs and they will need to react accordingly. Also, he stated that Liverpool will have to win these games if they want to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title.
He said: “I fancy Liverpool based on the counter-attack game. This game is bigger for Tottenham than it is for Liverpool – this is a game Spurs can’t afford to lose, they’ve got to have a go especially after what happened at Watford. Liverpool will pick them off. If you want to win Premier League titles then you have to win these games, so Liverpool will be judged on this too. I think they’ll win this one but toppling Manchester City for the title will be so difficult.”
Merson expects Liverpool to win 2-1 against Spurs.