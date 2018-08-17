Paul Merson predicts the result of Tottenham vs Fulham

Tottenham host Fulham in the Premier League this weekend and they will be hoping to add to the three points they picked up against Newcastle in the opening game.
Spurs are favourites heading into this one and it will be interesting to see how Fulham cope with them.
The Cottagers were beaten by Crystal Palace in their last game and they will be desperate to bounce back with a positive result. However, they are lacking in Premier League experience and that could be an issue against a team like Tottenham.
Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson believes that Tottenham will pick up a comfortable win here.
Spurs are clearly a lot stronger than Fulham and therefore Merson’s prediction is no surprise. The Sky Sports pundit went on to claim that Spurs will win 3-1 against the Cottagers.
He said: “Fulham had a bit of a ‘welcome to the Premier League’ last weekend. They’ll be a little bit concerned after coming up, spending a lot of money but they just didn’t put their chances away and Palace did, that’s the difference between the two leagues. The Premier League is ruthless. You don’t want to get off to a start of played two, lost two because you’re behind the eight ball straight away. I think Tottenham will win this one but I still think Fulham will be all right.”
It will be interesting to see what happens tomorrow when the two sides face each other. Jokanovic will be bitterly disappointed if his side ends up losing both of their opening games in the Premier League.