Paul Merson predicts the result of Southampton vs Leicester

Southampton host Leicester City in the Premier League this weekend and the hosts will be looking to get their first win of the season.
The Saints were quite impressive against Everton despite the defeat and they will fancy their chances here.
Meanwhile, Leicester have picked up three points from their first two matches and they will be looking to make it two wins in a row.
However, the absence of Jamie Vardy could be a major blow for the visitors.
Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson believes that Southampton managed to create chances against Everton last week and they will perform well here.
He also added that Leicester City were fortunate in their last outing against Wolves and the absence of Vardy will cost them.
Merson has predicted the home side to pick up a 2-0 win here.
He said: “Leicester were fortunate the other game, and don’t have Jamie Vardy. I thought Danny Ings was good for Southampton against Everton, and could have scored a couple. I fancy them to win this, even if they were away. It was still a bad result for Saints at Everton, but the overall performance was decent. Ings looked lively, and they had some good chances. I need to see more from them but I expect them to win this.”
It would be a worrying result for Claude Puel and the Leicester City fans. The Foxes will want to break into the top half after their summer outlay and they cannot afford to lose against the likes of Southampton.