Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Chelsea

Newcastle host Chelsea in the Premier League this weekend and the Magpies will be looking for their first win of the season.
Rafa Benitez’s side were held to a 0-0 draw against Cardiff last time out and they lost their opening game to Spurs.
Meanwhile, Chelsea have had an impressive start so far and Sarri will be hoping for more of the same here. The Blues have won their first two games and they will be confident heading into this one.
Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has predicted a 2-1 away win for Maurizio Sarri’s side.
Merson believes that Newcastle are struggling right now and there is a lack of belief around the club. Chelsea are likely to take advantage of that.
He said: “I think Newcastle are struggling. Why did they let Kenedy take the penalty against Cardiff? He was having a nightmare. There’s a bit of a feeling around Newcastle at the moment, and I think Chelsea will take advantage. Chelsea don’t look amazing at the back, Arsenal ripped them apart at times, but Newcastle don’t have what Arsenal have going forward. Maurizio Sarri said he wants Chelsea to be pressing at all times, and it’s a danger when they don’t, even for 20 minutes. I just can’t see Newcastle picking them off here. Away win.”
There is no doubt that Chelsea have been better than the home side so far this season, but it would be foolish to write Newcastle off just yet.
Despite the lack of wins, Newcastle have done reasonably well in the last two games. They could have drawn against Spurs with a bit of luck and the Cardiff game should have been won.
It will be interesting to see how Rafa sets his side up for this one. The home side could get something out of this one if they can defend well and hit the visitors on the break. Another defeat, especially at home would be worrying for Newcastle and the players are likely to be motivated for this one.
