Paul Merson predicts the result of Manchester United vs Tottenham

Manchester United host Tottenham in the Premier League this weekend and the Red Devils will be looking to get back to winning ways here.
They were beaten by Brighton in their last game and Mourinho will be desperate for the three points here.
Meanwhile, Spurs have won their first two matches and they will fancy their chances against an inconsistent Manchester United side.
If the home side perform like they did against Brighton, they are in for a tough time here.
United have done well against the top teams under Mourinho and they will look to add to that record with a win here.
Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson believes that Manchester United will turn up for this one and they will edge it eventually.
He has predicted the home side to win 2-1 this weekend. Merson claims that Mourinho will be able to motivate his side to deliver here.
He said: “Huge match. Over the last three or four years, you see Manchester United turn it on in these type of games, when the pressure is on. They’ve done it to Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham, everyone. I don’t know how they do it. I’ve seen this so many times. Jose Mourinho will tell them to go out and prove they’re good enough to play for the biggest club in the world. Because that’s what they are, in my opinion.”
Pochettino will be very disappointed if his side fails to take something from this game. Manchester United are not better than Spurs and the Londoners should try to secure a good result here. Spurs fans will be worried about their title challenging credentials if they lose here. These are games they should look to win if they want to bridge the gap with City.
