Paul Merson predicts the result of Everton vs West Ham

Everton host West Ham in the Premier League this week and Paul Merson believes that the two sides will cancel each other out.
The Hammers have lost all of their league games so far and they will be desperate to get back to winning ways. Manuel Pellegrini’s men cannot afford to lose another game.
They will be playing the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United in their next two matches and starting the campaign with seven defeats would be catastrophic.
The fans would have expected a lot more after the massive summer outlay but the team has failed miserably so far.
Meanwhile, Everton have made a decent start under Marco Silva and they will be looking for a win here. However, they have a number of injuries to deal with and it won’t be easy for them.
West Ham did alright against Arsenal and Wolves and they are perfectly capable of getting a result here.
Merson believes that a score draw is on the cards here.
He said: “Woooah. Massive match. If West Ham get beaten here, they could be up against it. Look at their next two fixtures: Chelsea and Manchester United. They could start the season with seven straight defeats! However, Everton have got a lot of players missing for this one. And in fairness to West Ham, they could have beaten Arsenal and Wolves with a little more luck. Score draw.”