Paul Merson predicts the result of Everton vs Southampton

Everton host Southampton at Goodison Park this weekend and the Toffees will be looking to get their first win of the season.
Marco Silva’s men were held to a 2-2 draw against Wolves in their first game.
Meanwhile, Southampton ended up drawing their first game as well and Mark Hughes will be looking for a scalp here.
The Saints will know that Everton have made a few signings and they are yet to settle in properly. This is a great opportunity for them to nick a result.
Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has shared his predictions for the game.
The popular pundit believes that Everton will edge this one eventually. He went on to claim that the Toffees will win 1-0 if the Brazilian forward Richarlison is fit for the game.
He said: “I think it’ll be buzzing at Goodison Park: first home game of the season, new signings and a good result at Wolves. It’ll depend how many of the new players are involved but if Richarlison is fit, I think Everton will win.”
Neither side are particularly good at the back and it will be interesting to see whether Everton can keep a clean sheet here. They are certainly favourites heading into the game and Southampton will have to produce a superb performance to get something at Goodison.