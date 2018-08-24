Paul Merson predicts the result of Bournemouth vs Everton

Bournemouth host Everton in the Premier League this weekend and it should be a fascinating contest.
Both teams have made a good start to their season and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top here.
Eddie Howe’s men have beaten Cardiff City and West Ham United in their last two games. Meanwhile, Everton have picked up a draw against Wolves and have beaten Southampton so far.
On current form, both teams are quite evenly matched and it will be hard to separate them.
Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson believes that the two teams are likely to share the spoils this weekend.
Merson claims that it will be a high scoring draw and both sides will cancel each other out.
He said: “Bournemouth have had two good results. I know Everton won easily against Southampton, but Saints had good chances and it was open. I like this game, I’m going 2-2”.
Neither side are defensive in their approach and therefore a high scoring game wouldn’t be a surprise. Both teams will want to win the game and an open game is very much on the cards.
This should be an exciting game for the fans of both sides as well as the neutrals if Merson’s prediction comes true.