Paul Merson predicts the result of Arsenal vs Tottenham

Tottenham take on Arsenal in the North London Derby this weekend.
Paul Merson has predicted a heavy defeat for Mauricio Pochettino’s side against the Gunners.
Merson revealed to Sky Sports that Arsenal will rip Spurs apart and they could win 4-1.
“Arsenal to win comfortably, they’ll rip Spurs to shreds. I will go 4-1” 😲
Paul Merson and Jamie O’Hara make their North London Derby predictions ahead of the Super Sunday clash pic.twitter.com/oSsw4VNZmV
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 27, 2019
Arsenal were comfortably beaten by Liverpool at Anfield and Spurs lost to Newcastle at home last time out.
Both teams will be desperate to prove themselves at the weekend and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top.
Arsenal and Spurs are both capable of getting a win here and the approach to the game will be the key.
Spurs will have to be careful against Arsenal’s impressive attack. Pochettino’s men have the tools to hurt the Gunners on the counter.
Arsenal will be determined to score goals here and they have been impressive at home in the recent games. Spurs should look to sit back and respond on the break.
Merson’s prediction is quite worrying and the Spurs fans will be hoping that it doesn’t come off. After the loss against Newcastle, Spurs need a morale boost.
A win against their bitter rivals could help Spurs regain their confidence.