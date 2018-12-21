Paul Merson predicts Everton vs Tottenham

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has predicted that Tottenham Hotspur will pick up all three points against Everton when the two sides meet on Sunday in the Premier League.
Spurs are flying high at the moment, and the past couple of weeks have been brilliant for them. They have won three Premier League games in a row, booked a place in the Champions League last 16, and now have defeated Arsenal to set up a EFL Cup semi-final date with Chelsea.
Everton, on the other hand, are without a win in their last four Premier League games. They are heading into this match on the back of a 3-1 defeat against Manchester City, and need to return to winning ways at the earliest.
Marco Silva’s side find themselves eighth in the Premier League table behind Wolves. However, they have done well at Goodison this season, having picked up five wins and a draw in eight home fixtures.
Merson predicts that it will be a tough competition, but Spurs will win if the game opens up. He predicts a 3-1 win for the visitors.
“This is a hard game for both sides. Everton are a team that never seem to get over the line and are in a bit of a bad patch at the moment,” Merson told Sky Sports.
“They won’t have to take the game to Tottenham; they seem to fall short in games where they’re expected to attack, like against Newcastle and Watford at Goodison.
“But if the game opens up, I think this will be Tottenham’s. I think their win at Arsenal is a massive confidence boost. It’ll be hard but I’ll go for Spurs.”