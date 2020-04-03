Paul Merson hails Aston Villa ace Jack Grealish

Popular pundit Paul Merson has revealed that he enjoys watching Jack Grealish play more than any other Premier League footballer.
While speaking about the Premier League player of the year, Merson claimed that Grealish won’t win the award but he is quite enjoyable to watch.
He said to Sky Sports: “It’s got to be Sadio Mane for me. Mane is the player who has been Liverpool’s go-to man at special times in the season. He’s performed and got big goals in big games. He’s the one for me. Virgil van Dijk would be a close second – if he was at Manchester City, they would be 10 points clear. That’s how much he is worth.
“Obviously Kevin De Bruyne has been brilliant, but it’s hard to give it to someone who is 25 points behind someone else. If you’re asking me which player I want to watch the most in the Premier League, it’s Jack Grealish! But he isn’t getting player of the year. It’s different.”
The technically gifted Aston Villa midfielder has had a very good season so far but there is no doubt that others have been better than him.
Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne has had a memorable season. Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson has been quite influential as well.
It will be interesting to see who wins the player of the year award eventually.
Merson believes that Sadio Mane deserves to win the award this year. The Senegalese has been in red hot form for Liverpool and he has won them some very important games this season. If he wins the award, it would be hardly surprising.
Meanwhile, if Grealish keeps on improving as a player, it won’t be long before he wins an award like this. There is no doubt that he is a world-class talent.
Perhaps a move to a better team will highlight his quality a bit more.
It will be interesting to see if Villa manage to keep him at the club beyond this summer.