Paul Merson comments on Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen

Popular Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has showered praise on Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen, saying he was ‘immense’ against Barcelona in the Champions League clash.
The Danish playmaker was superb for Spurs as they earned a 1-1 draw against the Catalan giants at the Camp Nou on Tuesday and progressed through to the last 16 of the Champions League.
Merson drooled over the midfielder’s passing ability but made a worrying prediction about his future at the north London club. He believes that Eriksen will leave the club next summer to join either Real Madrid or Barcelona.
In a column for the Daily Star, Merson said: “I’ll say one thing though. Christian Eriksen was immense against Barcelona. Some of his passing was the best I’ve seen in a long time.
“I’d be shocked if he wasn’t at Barcelona or Real Madrid next season. He would fit right in at either of those clubs and his contract is up soon.
“That’s the problem for Spurs. How do they take the next step? And if they don’t when does this team they’ve built start to break up?”
Eriksen has been a key player for Mauricio Pochettino, and he adds a different dimension to the side with his wide range of passing and clever movements.
He has been in good form at the moment, and there has been a question mark over his future given he has just a year-and-a-half left on his deal.
The 26-year-old has remained calm on his future and hasn’t indicated that he wants to leave the club. While there could be interest in him from the big La Liga clubs, Spurs have shown great commitment in keeping hold of their star players, and Eriksen should not be any exception to that strategy.