Paul Merson comments on Christian Eriksen’s Tottenham future

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson believes that losing Christian Eriksen will be a massive loss to Tottenham.
The Danish playmaker is yet to sign a new deal with the club and he has been linked with clubs like Real Madrid in the recent weeks.
It will be interesting to see if his suitors make a move for him in the summer. Eriksen is a world class player and he deserves to play for a better team.
Merson said to Sky Sports that Eriksen looks like he could be on his way this summer.
He said: “Christian Eriksen looks like he could be on his way, that would be a massive loss”.
The 26-year-old is one of the best players at the club and Tottenham cannot afford to lose him just yet.
It seems that it could be a worrying summer for Tottenham. Alderweireld could leave the club and Pochettino has been linked with the Manchester United job as well.
Daniel Levy will be hoping to hold on to Tottenham’s key figures this summer but it could be an uphill task.