Paul Merson angry at how Arsenal have treated Aaron Ramsey

Former Arsenal star Paul Merson has questioned The Gunners handling of Aaron Ramsey.
The Welshman is set to leave North London after eleven years. It’s looking increasingly likely the 28-year-old is going to head to Serie A to sign for Italian giants Juventus.
Merson feels Arsenal should have done more to tie Ramsey down to a longer contract, rather than allowing him to run his existing deal down.
Speaking on Sky Sports, the ex-Aston Villa man branded Arsenal as ‘stupid’ in an attack on the clubs policies.
“It’s stupidity from Arsenal to allow someone of Ramsey’s quality to let their contract run down”.
A case of history repeating
It’s not the first time Arsenal have allowed a player to run their contract down. Merson made reference to those that have left in similar fashion.
“It’s yet another player after Alexis Sanchez, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Theo Walcott. Players’ contracts come to an end then they all leave on frees”.
The 28-year-old still has plenty of years left to offer. Now in his eleventh season at The Gunners, he will be a difficult man to replace. Even more so after Unai Emery announced yesterday that the club are not willing to invest during this month’s transfer window.
Hard to replace
Merson highlighted the hassle of losing a player that knows the club and the Premier League. Touching on the fact of how difficult it could be to find a replacement.
“Arsenal had a player in Ramsey that was proven,” he added. “Now they’ve got to go and get someone that probably hasn’t played in the Premier League and will need time to adjust. It’s poor”.
Arsenal fans have already come to terms with losing Ramsey. The saga ran for almost a year, coming to a head in couple of months ago. Reports suggested the club had withdrawn the contract offer that had been on the table awaiting agreement.
Merson certainly rates the Wales international, as he has no doubt Ramsey will prove a success in Serie A.
“Ramsey can succeed in Italy, he’s a good player. He’s a midfield player that scores goals”.