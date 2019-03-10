Paul McGrath reacts to Aston Villa’s win over Birmingham

Aston Villa picked up a vital 1-0 win over Birmingham in the Championship today.
Jack Grealish’s second-half goal gave the visitors a much-needed win against their derby rivals. The youngster was at the heart of everything that happened in the game today.
First, he was attacked by a Birmingham fan on the pitch and then he scored a superb winner.
Dean Smith will be pleased with his side’s performance and he will be hoping to get closer to the play-off positions with a few more wins now.
Aston Villa seem to have improved a lot since the return of Jack Grealish and the midfielder will play a key role for them during the remainder of the season.
Former Aston Villa star Paul McGrath has given his immediate reaction to the result. He also tweeted that Birmingham fans have got what they deserved.
Grealish scoring the winner seemed like poetic justice after the assault on him.
McGrath’s tweet read: “You get what you deserve. Well done Jack well done Aston Villa, football has to protect their Assets. Does Jack get money from the EFL? For this assault. Here’s hoping Birmingham do the right thing. Well done Dean”.
You get what you deserve. Well done Jack well done Aston Villa , football has to protect their Assets. Does Jack get money from the EFL . For this assault. Here’s hoping Birmingham do the right thing. Well done Dean . #Respect. #UTV.
— Paul McGrath (@Paulmcgrath5) March 10, 2019