Paul Joyce: Liverpool interested in Diogo Jota

Liverpool are close to confirming the signing of Thiago Alcantara in the next few days, with the player arriving at the club’s training ground to complete his medical today.

It could be a lively next few days for the Reds as they are now showing keen interest in Wolves forward Diogo Jota.





According to Paul Joyce of The Times, the Reds are interested in signing the 23-year-old forward who scored 13 goals in all competitions last season.

And could be more business between the two clubs with #LFC interested in Wolves forward Diogo Jota. Lively few days. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) September 18, 2020

Jota was absent from the Wolverhampton Wanderers squad for their Carabao Cup exit to Stoke City and it sparked confusion among the fans.

The 23-year-old forward was at Molineux before the game and could be seen in conversation with his teammates on the pitch. However, he wasn’t named in the 18-man squad and Nuno Espirito Santo didn’t give a proper explanation.

Although the Portuguese’s form dipped towards the end of last season, it seems Liverpool are ready to take a gamble on him.

The versatile attacking midfielder, who can play as a striker or as an attacking midfielder, would be a brilliant addition to the Reds squad. He would bring Premier League experience and add significant depth and quality to the side.

Meanwhile, Wolves are set to sign defender Ki-Jana Hoever from Liverpool for a reported fee of £10million.