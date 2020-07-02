Paul Joyce: Everton set to sign Niels Nkounkou

According to Paul Joyce of The Times, Everton are set to sign Niels Nkounkou from French outfit Olympique Marseille.

The 19-year-old left-back has turned down a new contract at the French club, and he is all set to join the Merseyside outfit.





Everton are looking to bolster their defense this summer, and it seems they have found an exciting young talent.

Nkounkou is primarily a left-back but can also play in midfield. The most important thing is he will arrive on a free transfer. He had spent two years at Marseille.

The report claims that the youngster is expected to train with Carlo Ancelotti’s side. However, he is mainly seen as a player for the future. Therefore, he will feature first for David Unsworth’s Under-23s squad.

Nkounkou has represented France Under-19s on two occasions. He will have a role model in France international Lucas Digne at Everton who is currently the club’s first-choice left-back.

Everton have also offered a new one-year deal to veteran Leighton Baines, 35, although it is still unknown whether he will commit his future at the club.

The Toffees are also heavily linked with a move for Lille defender Gabriel, and it remains to be seen whether Ancelotti can pull off a deal for him.