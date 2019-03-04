Paul Ince says Romelu Lukaku is taking his chances while Alexis Sanchez isn’t

Manchester United have been ravaged by injuries of late, but interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has still found a way to get his side ticking.
The duo of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez have benefited from injuries to Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard, starting the last two games.
While the Belgian seized his chance, grabbing a brace each against Crystal Palace and Southampton, the Chilean failed to impress.
Former United star Paul Ince has slammed Sanchez for failing to take the rare chance and opportunity, but he is full of praises for Lukaku.
“And he’s (Lukaku) completely different to Sanchez. Sanchez is getting chances to play due to injuries and he’s gone the other way,” Ince said on BBC 5 Live Sport.
“Lukaku is saying “I’m still here, I’m still part of the team, I still want to be playing, not sitting on the bench”. Sanchez is gone completely the other way for me.”
Lukaku revitalised 💪
Sanchez lethargic 😩@IanWright0 & @PaulInce highlight the difference in attitude between the Manchester United forwards.
— BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) March 4, 2019
— BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) March 4, 2019
Sanchez’s woes were compounded against Saints as he couldn’t finish the game due to a knock, but Lukaku was close to grabbing a hat-trick as he missed some chances.
The two players are fighting for their futures at the club having fallen down the pecking order under the Norwegian boss, but it seems only the Belgian is keen on proving a point, and his performances at the moment could prove crucial going forward, especially if Solskjaer gets the job on a permanent basis at the end of the season.