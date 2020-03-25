Paul Ince heaps praise on Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish

Former England international Paul Ince has revealed that Jack Grealish has the ability to do something special.
The Aston Villa midfielder has been in great form this season and Ince reckons that he has more to his game than the likes of Maddison and Mount.
He also hinted that Grealish has a similar style to that of England legend Paul Gascoigne.
Ince said to Goal: “I like Grealish; I really like him. When he kicks a ball, he gets people off their feet. You always think he will do something special. I really like him from that point of view.
“Maddison, yes, he is good too. Mason Mount could be exciting. He is getting good game time at Chelsea. If I had to pick one though it would be Grealish because I think, he gives you a little bit more. He runs with the ball and travels with the ball.
“Grealish is the one who excites me and who I think can be a fan hero. He can be that man. He could be the one. I don’t want to draw parallels with [Paul] Gascoigne but I think the way he plays could have that impact on the imagination. It is something to look forward to. England have a lot of potentially great players. It is a bright three or four years.”
Grealish’s ability to produce moments of magic and run with the ball gives him an edge over the other England attacking midfielders.
He is a more complete player and if he continues to develop at this rate, he will be a star for his country as well.
It will be interesting to see if Aston Villa can hold on to him beyond this season. He is capable of playing for the top teams in the Premier League and staying at Villa might not be ideal.
Grealish needs a challenge to grow as a footballer and a move to a better team will help him improve.
He needs to play in the Champions League and for his country on a regular basis. The young midfielder has done his best for his boyhood club but he needs to move on for his own benefit now.