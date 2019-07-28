Patrick Cutrone set to undergo Wolves medical

Wolves have agreed a deal to sign Patrick Cutrone from AC Milan.
According to the reliable Italian Journalist Fabrizio Romano, the two clubs have an agreement and the player will undergo his medical with the Premier League club now.
Romano also confirms that Wolves will pay €18M (£16m) plus add ons for the striker.
AC Milan needed to raise some funds and that has resulted in the sale of Cutrone. It will be interesting to see how the young forward adapts to his new surroundings.
Cutrone is extremely talented and he could prove to be a quality addition to Nuno’s side.
Wolves needed another quality striker alongside Jimenez and they will be hoping that the young Italian can make a similar impact next season.
Jimenez had an explosive debut season last year and the fans will be hoping for more of the same from him this year as well.
The Premier League outfit will play in the Europa League next season and they needed a deeper squad to cope with the extra games.
Vallejo and Cutrone are sensible signings from Wolves so far and it will be interesting to see if they can add to their midfield now.
Sami Khedira has been linked with a move to Molineux this summer.