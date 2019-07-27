Patrick Cutrone on his way to Wolves, leaves Milan’s pre-season tour

Patrick Cutrone has been linked with Wolves for a while now.
Reliable Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed that the deal is close to completion.
The 21-year-old player is on his way back to Europe from Milan’s pre-season tour to finalise the move.
Wolves have an agreement with the Italian club already and it will be interesting to see when they announce the transfer.
Nuno has just signed the Real Madrid defender Jesus Vallejo and it seems like Cutrone will be the next one in.
Wolves needed to sign another quality striker and Cutrone should prove to be a good addition. The 21-year-old is very talented and he could develop into a star for Wolves.
Nuno needed a reliable backup to Jimenez and the Italian could be that man.
Cutrone is far from his peak and he could prove to be a solid investment in the long run. Milan are in need of money and therefore they have decided to part ways with the player.
Wolves were linked with the likes of Andre Silva as well.
The Premier League side will play in Europe next season and they will need a bigger squad with more quality in depth. Signings like Cutrone and Vallejo could prove to be very wise additions in time.